County Administrators Will Discuss What’s Ahead for Sarasota-Manatee

The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 8.

By Staff 6/28/2019 at 12:43pm

Image: Everett Dennison

Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan R. Lewis and Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea will present a talk about what’s ahead for their respective counties at the next State of the Community Luncheon Series, Thursday, August 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Carlisle Inn. Attendees will hear from both county administrators about the work each county is doing independently, as well as together, in order to impact the region and build the framework for cultural and economic growth in the future. This event is in partnership with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and is presented by Fawley Bryant Architecture.

