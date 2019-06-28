Brain Health Initiative Secures $1.4 Million in Funding to Advance in Lakewood Ranch

Companies and individuals throughout the Gulf Coast have funded the next phase of the Brain Health Initiative. Encouraged by the $1.4 million raised since the initiative’s launch in March of 2019, the green light has been given to the Brain Health Initiative to move forward with Phase 2 of its initial three-phase project. Phase 2 includes developing a brain health community impact model that can be measured and replicated throughout the Gulf Coast region, planning for a longitudinal brain health pilot study and developing the infrastructure for a Brain Health Innovation Lab in Lakewood Ranch.

The Brain Health Initiative was formed by The Academy for Brain Health and Performance (ABHP) in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital. This large-scale effort is designed to uncover the factors, both positive and negative, that affect brain health and performance, as well as discern, develop and test interventions aimed at optimizing brain health throughout the lifespan. For more information, visit www.brainhealthylwr.com.