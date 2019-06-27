Williams Parker Adds Trusts and Estates Attorney

Diana L. Berlin Image: Courtesy Photo

Williams Parker has announced the addition of Diana L. Berlin to the firm’s trusts and estates department. Berlin focuses her practice on estate planning and estate and trust administration. Prior to joining the firm, she served as a law clerk to the Hon. Peter Dearing of the Florida Fourth Judicial Circuit Court, and as a law clerk intern with Raymond James Trust Company. She holds an LL.M. in taxation, summa cum laude, from the University of Florida College of Law; a J.D., cum laude, from Stetson University College of Law; and a B.S. from the University of Central Florida Burnett Honors College. While obtaining her LL.M. and J.D., she received multiple book awards for earning the highest grade in classes that included Taxation of Gratuitous Transfers; Federal Taxation of Estates, Trusts, and Gifts; Estate Planning; Business Entities; Civil Tax Procedure and State and Local Taxation.