  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

New Hires

The Haven Hires Rebecca Blitz as Executive Vice President

Previously, Blitz served as the regional director for the local Make-A-Wish Foundation affiliate.

By Staff 6/27/2019 at 10:30am

Rebecca Blitz

Image: Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Blitz has been hired by The Haven—which offers programs and services for adults and children with disabilities—to serve as its executive vice president. In her new role, she will be responsible for all fundraising and outreach activities, including donor relations, special events, capital campaigns and volunteer engagement. Previously, Blitz served as the regional director for the local Make-A-Wish Foundation affiliate, planning, implementing, managing and overseeing all fundraising and donor relations activities.

On its 32-acre campus, The Haven offers a preschool; high school; vocational, independent living, and life skills training; supported residential living for adults 18-plus; employment services; a summer camp for children in grades 6-12, and retail operations Heavenly Haven Bakery and Upscale Resale thrift store. For more information, go to www.thehavensrq.org.

Filed under
The Haven
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Smoke shop

A New Nancy's Bar-B-Q Is Opening in Lakewood Ranch Next Week. Here Are the Details

1:33pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Wine Flights, Canning Class and More Local Dining Events

06/26/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Business

First Watch Selects Manatee County for Site of New Headquarters

06/25/2019 By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Improv Festival Is Back to Entertain This Summer

1:33pm By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

The Meadows Cup Benefits Easter Seals Southwest Florida

1:22pm By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: June 27-July 4

1:06pm By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Van Wezel Executives Elected to New State, National Offices

06/26/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate

JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

8:00am By Staff

Rankings

ArtisTree Earns National Ranking

06/26/2019 By Staff

Architecture News

Local Architects Win Awards in 2019 Florida/Caribbean Design Competition

06/24/2019 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

National Honor for Grand Palm; Stock Custom Homes Expands in The Lake Club

06/24/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Leadership

Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Named a Best Public Accounting Firm for Equity Leadership

1:22pm By Staff

Law

Williams Parker Adds Trusts and Estates Attorney

1:22pm By Staff

New Hires

Sarasota Ballet Names New Director of Development

1:22pm By Staff

Paw Party

Ten Adorable Pets That Are Looking for Homes

11:05am By Hanna Powers

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Grants

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards More Than $650,000 in Grants

06/26/2019 By Staff

Fab and Bougie

We Tried It: Three Boutique Fitness Trends Popular in Sarasota

06/26/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health

'Get Well With Medical Cannabis Forum' Will Take Place June 27

06/24/2019 By Staff

Rawsome

What's a Raw Vegan?

06/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe