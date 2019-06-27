The Haven Hires Rebecca Blitz as Executive Vice President

Rebecca Blitz Image: Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Blitz has been hired by The Haven—which offers programs and services for adults and children with disabilities—to serve as its executive vice president. In her new role, she will be responsible for all fundraising and outreach activities, including donor relations, special events, capital campaigns and volunteer engagement. Previously, Blitz served as the regional director for the local Make-A-Wish Foundation affiliate, planning, implementing, managing and overseeing all fundraising and donor relations activities.

On its 32-acre campus, The Haven offers a preschool; high school; vocational, independent living, and life skills training; supported residential living for adults 18-plus; employment services; a summer camp for children in grades 6-12, and retail operations Heavenly Haven Bakery and Upscale Resale thrift store. For more information, go to www.thehavensrq.org.