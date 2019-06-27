  1. Eat & Drink
A New Nancy's Bar-B-Q Is Opening in Lakewood Ranch Next Week. Here Are the Details

The new restaurant will be open seven days a week and will offer a full bar menu, a first for a Nancy's.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 6/27/2019 at 1:33pm

Brisket tacos at Nancy's Bar-B-Q in downtown Sarasota

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Lovers of pulled pork, ribs and brisket, take note: Nancy Krohngold is opening a new Nancy's Bar-B-Q location in Lakewood Ranch at 11 a.m. next Monday, July 1. The restaurant will be located at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch, and will be open seven days a week and offer a full bar menu, a first for a Nancy's.

The new restaurant will replace Krohngold's existing Lakewood Ranch outpost, Li’l Nancy’s at the Ranch, a smaller version of her ever-popular downtown restaurant that opened three years ago. Li'l Nancy's will close for a spell before reopening as Nancy's Pantry Cold Grab & Go.

Nancy's Bar-B-Q

$$ Barbecue Multiple Locations

At barbecue maven Nancy Krohngold’s popular outposts, meat is the star of the menu and reads like a Q lover’s dream.

