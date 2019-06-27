Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Named a Best Public Accounting Firm for Equity Leadership

Kerkering, Barberio & Co., Certified Public Accountants, has been selected as one of the "Best Public Accounting Firms for Equity Leadership," as determined by the 2019 Accounting MOVE Project, which recognizes the best public accounting firms for women. Equity leadership firms are those where women comprise a minimum of 33 percent of partners and principals. For more than 20 years, Kerkering, Barberio & Co. has worked with employees to design both alternative career paths and flexible work arrangements. Those efforts have paid off with 60 percent women partners; 73 percent of its total employees are also women.