Wine Flights, Canning Class and More Local Dining Events

Learn all about honey at a wine and cheese event at the Westin. Image: Glenn Johnson/Coastal Home Photography

Wednesday, June 26 through Friday, July 12

You don't need to head to the airport to catch this flight. This summer, Michael's on East is serving wine flights as part of its lunch and dinner menus. The restaurant's chef has designed three tapas dishes to go with each 3 oz. wine pour; the wine flights rotate each week. Check out the latest menu here.

Thursday, June 27

This isn't your standard wine and cheese event. Starting at 5 p.m. at The Westin lobby, Sarasota Honey Company will give presentations on local honey, with complimentary food and drink. RSVP here.

Sunday, June 30

The Crowley Museum and Science Center has teamed up with Sunshine Canning for an informative session on canning. Whether you're making pickles or jam, Cornell-certified master food preserver and Sunshine Canning owner Lisa Fulk will be your guide. The event starts at 1:30 p.m., and RSVPing is a must as spots are limited. Reserve yours here.

HotYoga4You SRQ is hosting its monthly meal prep workshop. Starting at 4 p.m., the event is sponsored by Juice Plus and features free sangria to sip on. Whether it's hacking the mid-week lunch rut, or finding new ways to include salads in your diet, you won't leave empty handed. Find out more here.

Starting this Sunday, and every Sunday afterwards at 4 p.m., Discover Sarasota will host a new tiki-themed trolley tour. The fun starts at the Trolley Cottage Tiki Bar, where riders can enjoy free beer, wine or mimosas. Afterwards, they'll be taken to various spots across Sarasota, including a stop at Siesta Key Rum's distillery. While on board, riders will be quizzed on tiki trivia; prizes will include gift cards to local bars and restaurants. Book a spot here.