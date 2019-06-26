Gotcha Expands Services to University Parkway

The ride share service made its debut as i-Ride during its pilot program in 2017. Image: Courtesy Photo

If Gotcha hasn't already been an app on your home screen, then its newly changed route may give you a reason to add it. The ride-share app has expanded its services as far north as University Parkway.

The new route includes all of Newtown and the Indian Beach Sapphire Shores neighborhood. Riders can head as far north as University Parkway. They can even take it to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The ride-share app is available in select cities across the nation. It made its debut in Sarasota as i-Ride, during a yearlong pilot program in downtown Sarasota. After the pilot program, the company reintroduced the service as Gotcha, similar to its operation in other cities such as Savannah, Georgia, and Burlington, Vermont. Gotcha extended its route to St. Armands Circle in April.

You can check out the full map below.