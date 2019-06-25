Selby Gardens Appoints Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Hermione Gilpin Image: Courtesy Photo

Hermione Gilpin has been appointed vice president of institutional development for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. She will lead the gardens’ comprehensive development program and strategic direction for its annual, planned, major and capital campaigns—including its master plan—and oversight of grant-writing efforts and sponsorship activities. Gilpin recently served as a philanthropic advisor at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Prior to joining the foundation, she advocated for of donor engagement in arts and culture at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego.