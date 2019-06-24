Sarasota County Public Libraries Host Traveling Planetarium

Students from the Sarasota County Public Schools' Summer Learning Academy took a field trip to the Discovery Dome at Selby Public Library. Image: Courtesy Photo

This summer, library-goers expecting a quiet day of reading might be surprised to see a huge inflatable planetarium at their local libraries. The Discovery Dome Planetarium is making rounds at libraries across Sarasota County to educate and entertain audiences by providing a sensory space experience.

If you're in need of something fun to do with a space-loving friend or child, there are planetarium shows for all tastes in the Discovery Dome. Whether you want to hear about astrophysics, mythology, aliens, or just basic space concepts, there are learning opportunities for everyone.

The planetarium events are in keeping with Sarasota County Public Libraries' summer learning program theme, "A Universe of Stories," celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Besides the Discovery Dome visits, several other space-related events are being offered in the summer program for kids and adults alike. The program is designed to foster family visits to Sarasota libraries and encourage youth to keep reading while school is out.

You can enjoy a far-out experience in the Discovery Dome on select dates around town until the end of the August. The next planetarium visit is at the Gulf Gate Public Library on Monday, June 24, and will feature shows throughout the day for different age groups.

To check the library calendar for future Discovery Dome dates, you can go here. To read the newsletter featuring directions to the Sarasota County libraries as well as an event guide for all summer library events, follow this link.