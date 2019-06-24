National Honor for Grand Palm; Stock Custom Homes Expands in The Lake Club

Neal Communities has been recognized by Where to Retire Magazine in its annual “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States.” The company’s Grand Palm, located in Venice, is one of nine master-planned communities in Florida to be recognized this year. Grand Palm offers paired villas starting at $283,900 and single-family homes starting at $299,990. Residents also have access to a fitness pool, resort-style pool with water slides, walking and bicycle trails, dog parks, athletic courts, splash park and playground. A new social club is currently under construction with a resort-style pool, spa, tiki pavilion, sand pit with hammocks, café, pickleball courts and a game room. The community is located 10 minutes from downtown Venice and the Gulf beaches.

Stock Custom Homes' Savannah III model. Image: Courtesy Stock Custom Homes

Stock Custom Homes, the home building division of Stock Development, will break ground this fall on two custom estates in The Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch. The first home being built is based on the Savannah III floor plan, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths, a study, formal dining room, great room, two two-car garages, and expansive outdoor living encompassing 8,323 total square feet. Based on the Glendale floor plan, the second home will be 4,173 square feet under air, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths, a study, formal dining room, wine room and double two-car garages. Prices start at $2.5 million.