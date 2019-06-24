Manatee Community Foundation Announces New Board Members

Dannie Sherrill Image: Courtesy Photo

Dannie Sherrill and Jenifer Schembri will join the Manatee Community Foundation board of directors on July 1, 2019. Sherrill has a deep history of community involvement and asset development work in Manatee and Sarasota counties. She is the project manager for Sherrill Wealth Management, coordinating the firm’s business strategy and marketing efforts. Schembri is a principal at the law firm Blalock Walters, P.A. and practices in the firm’s Bradenton and Sarasota offices. She is a former member of Manatee Community Foundation’s Lakewood Ranch Community Fund board of advisors.

Additionally, the Manatee Community Foundation’s appointed new board officers. They are Dr. Jim Davis, chair; Jeanie Kirkpatrick, vice chair; Conrad Szymanski, treasurer; Howard (Sam) Seider, secretary; and Lisa Johnson, immediate past chair. Additional board members are James T. Bruen, Nicholas Drizos, Lillian Elliott, Michael M. Hamrick, Timothy Henning, Stewart Moon, Christopher Romine, Bob Turner, and Denise Williams.