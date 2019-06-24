Local Architects Win Awards in 2019 Florida/Caribbean Design Competition

The Siesta Key condo that won an AIA design award for Halflants + Pichette. Image: William S. Speer

A Siesta Key condominium makeover that Sarasota Magazine featured in last October’s Home and Garden issue has won an Honor Award for Excellence in Interiors from the 2019 AIA Florida/Caribbean Design & Honor Awards competition. The other local winners, including Hive Architects, Sweet Sparkman Architects and Max Strang, FAIA, are listed here.