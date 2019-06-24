'Get Well With Medical Cannabis Forum' Will Take Place June 27

The fifth-annual Downtown Sarasota Condo Association (DSCA) Forum on Optimal Living will take place next Thursday, June 27, at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, with the theme "Get Well With Medical Cannabis." The day-long event will include a buffet lunch, prize drawings and presentations from a variety of speakers, including Holly Bell, State of Florida Director of Cannabis, who will provide legislative updates and the latest info on rules for hemp, CBD and edible cannabis. Other speakers include Josephine Cannelia-Krehl, founder of MMJ Knowledge; Carmen Brace, founder of Aciara Reearch; Rickey Strong, a healthcare attorney; and Dr. Steven Reichbach of the Gulf Coast Ketamine Center, a certified medical cannabis doctor. John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, will act as the forum MC. For more information and to register, click here.