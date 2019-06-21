New USF Sarasota-Manatee Scholarship to Assist Graduates of Visible Men Academy

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee is excited to announce the creation of a scholarship to assist graduates of Visible Men Academy (VMA), a free public charter school that serves predominantly at-risk elementary-aged students in Bradenton and Sarasota. Endowed by Cumberland Advisors founder David Kotok and Christine Schlesinger, the Visible Men Academy Scholarship will provide VMA graduates with financial assistance for tuition, books and other supplies throughout their education at USFSM. Before receiving the Visible Men Academy Scholarship, VMA graduates must meet USFSM admissions requirements, including those related to SAT/ACT scores and Grade Point Average. Once admitted, students may contact USFSM financial aid counselors to apply for the VMA scholarship or other USF Foundation scholarships. The scholarship will be available to VMA graduates enrolled in any of USFSM’s four colleges: the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, the College of Hospitality & Tourism Leadership and the College of Science & Mathematics. The first VMA graduates will be eligible to enter USF Sarasota-Manatee in fall 2026.