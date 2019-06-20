  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 20-26

Free outdoor concert at the Van Wezel, summer solstice yoga at the Ringling and more.

By Ilene Denton 6/20/2019 at 11:36am

Big Night Out

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Friday Fest 2019: Big Night Out

June 21  

If it’s summer, it must be time for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s popular, free summertime concert season. The monthly outdoor party in the bayfront lawn kicks off with dance band Big Night Out, playing Latin, R&B and island music. Did we mention that it’s free? 

Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre 

Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow

June 26 – August 4

Singer/actress Ethel Waters triumphed over poverty and racism in the early 20th century to produce such hit songs as “Stormy Weather,” “Sweet Georgia Brown” and “Am I Blue?” FST explores her life and times in this moving play by Larry Parr, first produced on the FST stage in 2005. 

Image: Grant Jeffries 

“Florida Feathers: Birds in Peril”

Thru Aug. 25

The Bishop Museum turns our attention to Florida’s beautiful and imperiled native birds, seen through the lens of nature photographer Grant Jeffries. 

Yoga on the Ca d'Zan Terrace

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Yoga at The Ringling

June 21

Celebrate the summer solstice with a group yoga session on the beautiful bayfront Ca d’Zan Terrace. Happy summer, everybody. 

Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer Circus Spectacular Continues

Thru Aug. 3

There’s still time to catch hula hoop master Alesya Gulevich, shown here, and the rest of the international circus stars who are headlining this popular annual show, a collaboration between the Circus Arts Conservatory and Ringling Museum. It continues through Aug. 3 in the Historic Asolo Theater.

