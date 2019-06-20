Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 20-26

Big Night Out Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

June 21

If it’s summer, it must be time for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s popular, free summertime concert season. The monthly outdoor party in the bayfront lawn kicks off with dance band Big Night Out, playing Latin, R&B and island music. Did we mention that it’s free?

June 26 – August 4

Singer/actress Ethel Waters triumphed over poverty and racism in the early 20th century to produce such hit songs as “Stormy Weather,” “Sweet Georgia Brown” and “Am I Blue?” FST explores her life and times in this moving play by Larry Parr, first produced on the FST stage in 2005.

Thru Aug. 25

The Bishop Museum turns our attention to Florida’s beautiful and imperiled native birds, seen through the lens of nature photographer Grant Jeffries.

Yoga on the Ca d'Zan Terrace Image: Courtesy The Ringling

June 21

Celebrate the summer solstice with a group yoga session on the beautiful bayfront Ca d’Zan Terrace. Happy summer, everybody.

Thru Aug. 3

There’s still time to catch hula hoop master Alesya Gulevich, shown here, and the rest of the international circus stars who are headlining this popular annual show, a collaboration between the Circus Arts Conservatory and Ringling Museum. It continues through Aug. 3 in the Historic Asolo Theater.