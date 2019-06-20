Selby Gardens Announces Smithsonian Affiliation

A Selby Gardens employee taking care of plants. Image: Jenny Acheson

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has been designated a Smithsonian Affiliate, joining a national network of museums, educational and cultural organizations in sharing the resources of the Smithsonian Institution. There are currently 213 affiliates in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Panama; Selby Gardens is the only garden in Florida that is part of the Smithsonian Affiliate network.

Smithsonian Affiliations is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships that share Smithsonian collections, build collaborative networks and engage learners of all ages with Smithsonian resources. Affiliates share a common mission with the Smithsonian—a commitment to education and public service—and have the capability of bringing Smithsonian artifacts, exhibits, and programs to local communities. Selby Gardens president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki will accept the honor at the 2019 Smithsonian Affiliations National Conference in Washington, D.C. at the end of June.