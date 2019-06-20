Local Public Relations Practitioner Earns Professional Certification

Kim Livengood Image: Courtesy Photo

Kim Livengood, president-elect of the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA), has earned professional certification in public relations and received the designation of Certified Public Relations Counselor (CPRC). To be eligible to sit for the daylong exam administered by FPRA, professionals must have already earned their Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) and have at least 10 years of experience in the field of public relations, with no less than two in a counseling capacity.



Livengood is the chief communications officer of The Eclipse Agency, which specializes in consumer products and lifestyle brands, using traditional and innovative public relations strategy and tactics. She is a graduate of the University of Florida School of Journalism. Prior to opening her agency she was director of PR for Tervis and owned several businesses, including Hotel Ranola, Willow506 Boutique, and Eclipse Magazine. She is the incoming president of CWC-FPRA and will be installed in August 2019.