Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

Monday, June 17 through summer

It's been 33 years since a Texaco station was transformed into downtown stalwart Bijou Cafe. Starting this week, and running all summer long, the cafe is offering a 3 for $33 dinner special beginning at 5 p.m. Pick your favorites from a menu of delicious three-course options, including tuna tartare, roast duckling and Nutella-stuffed strawberries. Find the entire menu, and make a reservation, here.

Wednesday, June 19

Southern Steer Butcher is back with another paleo food prep class. Starting at 7:30 p.m., make a week's worth of paleo-friendly meals, from spinach bacon turkey burgers to green chili pork. Entry into this all-inclusive workshop is $139 a head. Find tickets here.

Friday, June 21

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Sage is hosting a summer garden party to celebrate its limited-edition Midsummer Solstice Gin. Celebrate the longest day of the year at the restaurant's third floor venue, which will be decorated in florals and botanical arrangements. The rooftop bar will remain open to the public, and feature a summer menu just for the season. Get tickets here.

Friday, June 21

Sarasota Modern is back with another cocktail lesson. Starting at 4 p.m. at its in-house restaurant, Rudolph's, learn how to make a standout craft beverage to impress anybody at home. With tips on the perfect garnish, and reduced rates for full cocktails, class is back in session. Find out more here.