Community Foundation of Sarasota County Awards More Than $84,000 in Grants

The gifts support programs focused on vision, women, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and southern Sarasota County.

By Staff 6/19/2019 at 3:13pm

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded four specialty grants, totaling more than $84,000, to local nonprofit organizations leading programs that support vision impairment, women, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and southern Sarasota County. 

Through the gifts of the James W. Wherritt Charitable Fund, $37,300 will be given to the following nonprofit organizations: Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter; American Cancer Society; American Red Cross of Southwest Florida; Easter Seals of Southwest Florida; Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County; Loveland Center; Salvation Army Sarasota Chapter for Venice; Southeastern Guide Dogs; Suncoast Humane Society; and, Florida West Coast Public Broadcasting (WEDU).

Gifts from the Margaret L. Bates Fund will provide more than $20,000 to Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice – Our Mother’s House; Children First; Forty Carrots Family Center; Harvest House; New College of Florida Foundation; Pregnancy Solutions; and, Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County. 

The Harold E. and Ruth M. Niles Fund and the Elizabeth C. Muth Fund will award $18,900 to the Sarasota County School District Adult and Community Enrichment at Suncoast Technical College; ITN SunCoast; Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center; and, Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Gifts from the Verna L. Grauel Fund and the Martin & Rhoda Safer Memorial Fund III Organizations will provide $7,000 to the Pines of Sarasota Foundation; Senior Friendship Centers; Art League of Manatee County; Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast; and Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. 

Filed under
Community Foundation of Sarasota County
