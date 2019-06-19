Grants
Community Foundation of Sarasota County Awards More Than $84,000 in Grants
The gifts support programs focused on vision, women, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and southern Sarasota County.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded four specialty grants, totaling more than $84,000, to local nonprofit organizations leading programs that support vision impairment, women, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and southern Sarasota County.
Through the gifts of the James W. Wherritt Charitable Fund, $37,300 will be given to the following nonprofit organizations: Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter; American Cancer Society; American Red Cross of Southwest Florida; Easter Seals of Southwest Florida; Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County; Loveland Center; Salvation Army Sarasota Chapter for Venice; Southeastern Guide Dogs; Suncoast Humane Society; and, Florida West Coast Public Broadcasting (WEDU).
Gifts from the Margaret L. Bates Fund will provide more than $20,000 to Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice – Our Mother’s House; Children First; Forty Carrots Family Center; Harvest House; New College of Florida Foundation; Pregnancy Solutions; and, Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County.
The Harold E. and Ruth M. Niles Fund and the Elizabeth C. Muth Fund will award $18,900 to the Sarasota County School District Adult and Community Enrichment at Suncoast Technical College; ITN SunCoast; Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center; and, Southeastern Guide Dogs.
Gifts from the Verna L. Grauel Fund and the Martin & Rhoda Safer Memorial Fund III Organizations will provide $7,000 to the Pines of Sarasota Foundation; Senior Friendship Centers; Art League of Manatee County; Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast; and Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.