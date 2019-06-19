The Bay
Bay Park Conservancy Receives Unrestricted $2 Million Gift from Anonymous Donors
The unrestricted gift will be used over the next three years to build out and operate Phase One of Bay Park.
The Bay Park Conservancy announced a gift of $2 million by anonymous donors through their fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The unrestricted gift, to be used over the next three years to build and operate the $20 million first phase of Bay Park, was inspired by the challenge match established by The Patterson Foundation and contributions from other generous philanthropists. To learn more, visit www.thebaysarasota.org.