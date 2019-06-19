  1. News & City Life
Bay Park Conservancy Receives Unrestricted $2 Million Gift from Anonymous Donors

The unrestricted gift will be used over the next three years to build out and operate Phase One of Bay Park.

By Staff 6/19/2019 at 2:26pm

A rendering of The Bay.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Bay Park Conservancy announced a gift of $2 million by anonymous donors through their fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation.  The unrestricted gift, to be used over the next three years to build and operate the $20 million first phase of Bay Park, was inspired by the challenge match established by The Patterson Foundation and contributions from other generous philanthropists. To learn more, visit www.thebaysarasota.org.

