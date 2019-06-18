Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Will Host Grand Opening Celebration, Ribbon Cutting

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Image: Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting in honor of the completion of its $28.5 million expansion project. The event will take place in LWRMC’s main floor lobby from 5–6:30 p.m. and will include a reception and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. Following the ribbon cutting, guests are invited to tour the newly renovated and expanded service lines.

The expansion project broke ground in early 2018 and included two new operating rooms, advanced MRI system and suite, new CT scanner, an additional heart catheterization lab, a new location for the Breast Health Center and much more.