Frontier Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Sarasota and Cincinnati

Frontier Airlines has announced new, nonstop service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $39, available now at flyfrontier.com. Service will start on October 10, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Frontier's planes are the youngest in the industry, comprised of more than 85 Airbus A320 Family aircraft with nearly 200 new Airbus planes on order.