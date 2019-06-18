Community Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to All Star Children’s Foundation

A rendering of the All Star Children's Foundation campus. Image: Courtesy Photo

The James Franklin Warnell & Dorothy J. Warnell Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently awarded the All-Star Children’s Foundation (ASCF) a $50,000 grant to help staff its clinical outpatient treatment center. The foundation, which is located on ASCF’s new “campus of hope and healing” in Sarasota County, will have its grand opening in November. It has implemented a trauma-informed program that delivers the latest evidence-based protocols and treatments for foster children and their biological families. Partnering with leaders across the child welfare system, the nonprofit organization has tapped best-in-class partners to assist in its mission. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is providing clinical advice, as well as serving as the lead research entity.

All Star is currently seeking six couples to become foster parents in six single-family homes on its new campus. Interested applicants should contact Lindsey May, ASCF’s program director, at (941) 217-6503.