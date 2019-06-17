State College of Florida to Host 'Sales Simplified' Workshop

State College of Florida will host a "Sales Simplified" workshop this Wednesday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school's Lakewood Ranch campus. Led by Doug Van Dyke, CEO of Leadership Simplified, participants will how to shorten the sales cycle, build rapport, the difference between selling an appointment and selling product, how to best organize sales calls, networking tips, social networking tools and strategies, and more. Cost is $299 per person, or $249 per person for groups of three or more. For more information or to register, click here.