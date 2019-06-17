Ringling College Honored with 2019 Educational Fundraising Award

Ringling College of Art and Design today announced that it is the recipient of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) 2019 Educational Fundraising Award for Overall Performance for a Private Professional or Specialized Institution. Ringling College was chosen based upon a blind analysis of fundraising data from the past three years, and is the only art and design college to win this year. The Overall Performance award recognizes colleges and universities that show solid program growth, breadth in the base of support, and other indications of a mature, well-maintained program. The annual Educational Fundraising Awards were created to recognize exemplary development programs. A group of experienced educational fundraisers spends hours reviewing the data to determine the awardees.