DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Sanctuary Cities in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis Image: Courtesy Photo

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law bill SB 168, which bans "sanctuary" policies—measures in which undocumented immigrants are protected from deportation—in the state of Florida, and requires state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on matters of immigration and detainment. Critics, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, say the bill violates the Fourth Amendment, and its constitutionality is expected to be challenged when it goes into effect next month. There are no sanctuary cities in Florida.