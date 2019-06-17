Deckchair Live Web Cameras Installed at Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club

Anna Maria Island Image: Shutterstock

Mainsail Lodging & Development has announced the installment of Deckchair Livecam Technology at each of its five Autograph Collection Hotels, including the Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club on Anna Maria Island. The new web cameras allow consumers to access live views of the properties and daily time-lapse video from anywhere in the world, in real-time and high definition. Additionally, hotels utilize can utilize content from their Deckchair systems across all website and digital channels, offline in print, and across their internal TV systems.