  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents an "Encounter!" Season Including a World Premiere Work

The season celebrates both Earth Day and composer Stephen Sondheim.

By Kay Kipling 6/17/2019 at 10:08am

Choral Artists of Sarasota singers

Image: Barbara Banks

With Choral Artists of Sarasota’s upcoming 41st season, there are at least two special anniversaries to celebrate: the 50th year since the founding of Earth Day, and the 90th birthday of composer Stephen Sondheim. The season, dubbed “Encounter!,” will also explore musical traditions of world religions and collaborate with other area arts groups, including Sarasota Contemporary Dance, Sarasota Young Voices, and the Venice Symphony’s percussion section, to give new life to Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, featuring original choreography by Leymis Bolaños Wilmott.

The six-concert season, under the artistic direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, commences Nov. 16 at First United Methodist Church with “One World, Many Voices,” showcasing hymns, chants and spiritual music from various faiths. Organist Ann Stephenson-Moe is joined by a professional instrumental ensemble as well as the choral group.

The holidays are celebrated with guest conductor Todd Craven leading the ensemble on brass and organ music including Christmas Cantata by Daniel Pinkham and the Sarasota premiere of Eja! Eja! by James Grant. That concert takes place Dec. 22 at Church of the Redeemer.

Vocalist Ann Morrison

Image: Courtesy Choral Artists of Sarasota

Broadway legend Sondheim receives his due with music from his hits including Company, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park with George. Soloist Ann Morrison (handpicked by Sondheim for her role in the original production of his Merrily We Roll Along) is joined by Ben Pattison and Matthew Nall on Jan. 18 at the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

The Carmina Burana experience featuring that partnership with Sarasota Contemporary Dance, Sarasota Young Voices and Venice Symphony takes place Feb. 22 and 23 at Venice Performing Arts Center. Soloists Catherine Wethington, Luis Gonzalez and John Kaneklides join Choral Artists singers as well here.

Baritone Luis Gonzalez

Image: Courtesy Choral Artists of Sarasota

The world premiere of composer James Grant’s choral cantata, Listen to the Earth, celebrates Earth Day, using texts inspired by the writings of astronauts and ecological writings by John Muir and Robert W. Service. The piece was commissioned by Choral Artists, which welcomes baritone soloist Marcus DeLoach to the Sarasota Opera House, April 19.

The traditional final concert of the season celebrates our country’s Independence Day with “choral fireworks” in “American Fanfare,” July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.

For more information, visit choralartistssarasota.org or call 387-4900.

Filed under
Choral Artists of Sarasota
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pedal Pusher

Pedal Pubs Could Be Coming to Sarasota

1:18pm By Giulia Heyward

Dive in

Six Fun Sarasota Dive Bars

9:37am By Giulia Heyward

Just like nonna did it

Six Perfect Pasta Dishes

06/17/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The art of the deal

Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Deals

06/14/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

12:22pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents an "Encounter!" Season Including a World Premiere Work

06/17/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine's Top Doctors 2019 Party

06/17/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Falling in glove

Baseball Is Just One of the Reasons to Hit Up a Game at LECOM Park This Summer

06/17/2019 By Olivia Letts

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bayou Oaks Cottage

06/14/2019 By Robert Plunket

Irrigation

Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

06/11/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Construction

Sarasota Yacht Club Completes $1.2 Million Addition to Clubhouse

3:29pm By Staff

Grants

Community Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to All Star Children’s Foundation

3:13pm By Staff

Grand Opening

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Will Host Grand Opening Celebration, Ribbon Cutting

2:56pm By Staff

Travel

Frontier Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Sarasota and Cincinnati

1:49pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Rawsome

What's a Raw Vegan?

2:59pm By Hanna Powers

Grand Opening

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Will Host Grand Opening Celebration, Ribbon Cutting

2:56pm By Staff

Healthcare

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, Blake Medical Center Partner on Nursing Program

06/14/2019 By Staff

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe