Baseball Is Just One of the Reasons to Hit Up a Game at LECOM Park This Summer

Heroes Weekend

On Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, the Bradenton Marauders are celebrating Heroes Weekend at LECOM Park. Friday is Military Appreciation Night; the first 750 fans to attend will receive a military heroes card set, and all veterans and active duty service members can attend for free.

The next evening is First Responders Night, and $5 from each ticket will go to the Bradenton Blue Foundation and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office foundation. Before the game, the Bradenton Police Department and the Sheriff's Office will face off in a game of softball. There will also be a K-9 demonstration and Touch-a-Truck First Responders vehicle display. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on both nights.

Independence Day Celebration

On Wednesday, July 3, LECOM is throwing an Independence Day Celebration as the Bradenton Marauders play the Jupiter Hammerheads. The event will feature fireworks shows and an auction of patriotic jerseys in support of Manasota Operation Troop Support, which raises money to send personalized care packages to deployed soldiers from the area. The first 1,500 attendees will receive a free Independence Day shirt, and doors open at 6 p.m.

Pride Night

On Saturday, July 6, LECOM is hosting Pride Night, which will feature a “Pride in the Plaza” event with different LGBTQ vendors, as well as a Pride Parade with select organizations. The first 500 attendees will receive a pin reading, “Baseball is for everyone.” Tickets are $10 and half of all ticket sales will be donated to the LGBT charities Prism Youth and ALSO Youth. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Geekend

Accompanying a Bradenton Marauders versus Fort Meyers Miracle game on the weekend of Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, is LECOM Park's Geekend celebration. The team is inviting nerds to dress up as their favorite characters for the first night of the party, “Salute to Cosplay.” On Friday, you can also bring your dog in cosplay for Bark in the Park Night. All proceeds from your pup's $5 ticket will benefit a charity.

The second game of the Geekend is Star Wars Night, featuring the 501st Legion organization, with appearances by Star Wars characters, fireworks and an auction of Yoda-themed baseball jerseys. Profits from the auction will go to the Manasota BUDS nonprofit.

Find out more information about these events as well as other Bradenton Marauders games here.