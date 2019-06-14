Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Deals

Ophelia's on the Bay, one of the restaurants that will offer Savor Sarasota deals until the end of September Image: Courtesy Ophelia's on the Bay

Visit Sarasota County's Savor Sarasota restaurant promotion program officially ends today, June 14, but, as happens most years, many of the eateries participating have decided to keep offering their Savor Sarasota deals through at least the end of the month. The deals include multi-course prix-fixe lunches that cost $16 and prix-fixe dinners that go for $32.

Nearly 50 restaurants are extending the offer, including 19 that will keep serving up their deals through June. Another five will keep the promotion rolling through July, another eight will keep it up through August and another 13 are extending it all the way through the end of September. To keep up with who's doing what, steer yourself to Visit Sarasota County's website.