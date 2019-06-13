Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 13-19
Ari and The Alibis at Selby Gardens, Father's Day "orienteering" at Oscar Scherer State Park and more.
Garden Music at Selby Gardens: Ari and The Alibis
June 16
The funk, soul, samba, blues and rock sounds of Ari and The Alibis (wow, they’re versatile!) fill Selby Gardens at its last monthly outdoor Garden Music concert of the season. Included in your paid admission to the botanical gardens.
Father’s Day Orienteering at Oscar Scherer State Park
June 16
Celebrate Dad with an adventure in beautiful Oscar Scherer State Park, where you’ll learn how to follow a compass and map to locate specific points. Registration is a must; all the details are here. Happy Father's Day, everybody.
Come Together: When the ’60s Met the ’70s
June 11-July 21
Breezy New York cabaret artist Carole J. Bufford returns to Florida Studio Theatre with her four-piece band for this cabaret show that focuses on artists like Roberta Flack, Cher, The Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel. In FST’s Court Cabaret.
Sarasota Music Festival presents the Pacifica Quartet
June 22
The teaching festival continues with four public performances. Friday night, the internationally renowned Pacifica Quartet joins Festival music director Jeffrey Kahane at the Opera House in a performance of Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor.
Tony n' Tina's Wedding
June 12-23
You’re invited to be a guest at a big, fat Italian-American wedding, complete with a pasta buffet and wedding cake, when the Manatee Players presents the popular interactive show. Fun!
Fourth Quarter: Senior Athletes and Their Indomitable Spirit
Thru July 21
Award-winning photojournalist David Burnett’s inspiring photo exhibit focusing on senior athletes continues at The Ringling through July 21. It will cure you of your couch potato-ism. Check out our interview with Burnett here.