Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 13-19

Ari and the Alibis Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

June 16

The funk, soul, samba, blues and rock sounds of Ari and The Alibis (wow, they’re versatile!) fill Selby Gardens at its last monthly outdoor Garden Music concert of the season. Included in your paid admission to the botanical gardens.

June 16

Celebrate Dad with an adventure in beautiful Oscar Scherer State Park, where you’ll learn how to follow a compass and map to locate specific points. Registration is a must; all the details are here. Happy Father's Day, everybody.

Carole J. Bufford Image: Peter Carrier

June 11-July 21

Breezy New York cabaret artist Carole J. Bufford returns to Florida Studio Theatre with her four-piece band for this cabaret show that focuses on artists like Roberta Flack, Cher, The Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel. In FST’s Court Cabaret.

Pacifica Quartet Image: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

June 22

The teaching festival continues with four public performances. Friday night, the internationally renowned Pacifica Quartet joins Festival music director Jeffrey Kahane at the Opera House in a performance of Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor.

June 12-23

You’re invited to be a guest at a big, fat Italian-American wedding, complete with a pasta buffet and wedding cake, when the Manatee Players presents the popular interactive show. Fun!

David Burnett, Black Sprinters, 2017 National Senior Games: Birmingham AL Image: David Burnett

Thru July 21

Award-winning photojournalist David Burnett’s inspiring photo exhibit focusing on senior athletes continues at The Ringling through July 21. It will cure you of your couch potato-ism. Check out our interview with Burnett here.