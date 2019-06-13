  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Water Quality

Sarasota County's Annual Drinking Water Quality Report Now Available

Water was tested daily from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2018.

By Staff 6/13/2019 at 3:25pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Sarasota County Drinking Water Quality Report for 2018 is now available online. The report, which details the quality of Sarasota County's drinking water, includes a summary for the county's customers, gives information about where the county's water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to the standards set by regulatory agencies. Water was tested daily from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2018. The most recent report reveals that through the county's monitoring and testing, some contaminants have been detected; however, the Environmental Protection Agency has determined that local water meets all standards, and to experience possible health effects described for many regulated constituents, a person would have to drink two liters of water every day for a lifetime at the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) to have a one-in-a-million chance of having the described health effect. To view the report in its entirety, click here

Filed under
water
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Hunger Bags to Students This Summer

2:51pm By Staff

GONE WITH THE WIND

Newly Renovated Restaurant El Mandilón Closes, Just Weeks After Its Debut

10:48am By Giulia Heyward

Holidays

Here's Where to Eat in Sarasota on Father's Day

06/12/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Lunch-out!!

Downtown Restaurant Element Adds Lunch Service

06/11/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

4:00pm By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 13-19

10:41am By Ilene Denton

Rowing

Coastal Orthopedics Doctor Speaks at 2019 USRowing Youth National Championships Graduation

06/12/2019 By Staff

Films

The Ringling Will Participate in World Refugee Day With Film Screening

06/11/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Irrigation

Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

06/11/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

06/06/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Awards

Goodwill Manasota Wins 'Telly' Award for Video Series

3:37pm By Staff

Water Quality

Sarasota County's Annual Drinking Water Quality Report Now Available

3:25pm By Staff

Construction

Construction Completed on Manatee County Headquarters for RSP USA

3:00pm By Staff

Philanthropy

Library Foundation for Sarasota County Announces New Board Members

12:35pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Hunger Bags to Students This Summer

2:51pm By Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Top Doctors 2019

06/01/2019 By Staff

Health

Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Named New Executive Director of We Care Manatee, Inc.

05/31/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe