Sarasota County's Annual Drinking Water Quality Report Now Available

The Sarasota County Drinking Water Quality Report for 2018 is now available online. The report, which details the quality of Sarasota County's drinking water, includes a summary for the county's customers, gives information about where the county's water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to the standards set by regulatory agencies. Water was tested daily from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2018. The most recent report reveals that through the county's monitoring and testing, some contaminants have been detected; however, the Environmental Protection Agency has determined that local water meets all standards, and to experience possible health effects described for many regulated constituents, a person would have to drink two liters of water every day for a lifetime at the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) to have a one-in-a-million chance of having the described health effect. To view the report in its entirety, click here.