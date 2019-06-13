  1. News & City Life
Library Foundation for Sarasota County Announces New Board Members

In addition to its new officers, the organization elected eight new board members.

By Staff 6/13/2019 at 12:35pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Library Foundation for Sarasota County has elected the following members as officers for 2019/2020: Isabel Norton, president; Sarah Karon, vice-president; Kat Hughes, secretary; Connie Davis, treasurer. The organization also elected Betty Jean Bavar, Terry Brackett, Ilene Denton, Colleen Lundwall, Lamar Matthews Jr., Dr. LouBertha McKenzie-Wharton, Victor Romano and student representative Vanessa Tase Sueiro to its board of directors. The eight new members took office in April 2019 to serve their first three-year terms.

Library Foundation for Sarasota County
