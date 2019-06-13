Philanthropy
Library Foundation for Sarasota County Announces New Board Members
In addition to its new officers, the organization elected eight new board members.
The Library Foundation for Sarasota County has elected the following members as officers for 2019/2020: Isabel Norton, president; Sarah Karon, vice-president; Kat Hughes, secretary; Connie Davis, treasurer. The organization also elected Betty Jean Bavar, Terry Brackett, Ilene Denton, Colleen Lundwall, Lamar Matthews Jr., Dr. LouBertha McKenzie-Wharton, Victor Romano and student representative Vanessa Tase Sueiro to its board of directors. The eight new members took office in April 2019 to serve their first three-year terms.