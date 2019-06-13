Goodwill Manasota Wins 'Telly' Award for Video Series

Goodwill Manasota recently earned recognition in the Telly Awards, which annually showcases work created within television and across video. Goodwill was a silver Telly Award-winner in the “Series – Social Video (Nonprofit)” category for its videos “The Faces of Goodwill” and “Goodwill: Changing Lives Through the Power of Work." “The Faces of Goodwill” showcases standout employees at Goodwill, many of whom may not have been considered for jobs elsewhere due to various barriers to employment. “Changing Lives” affirms the life-changing impact that donating to Goodwill has on the local community. The videographer was Karen Arango of Karen Arango Photography. Annually, the Telly Awards receives and reviews 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.