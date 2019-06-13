Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Hunger Bags to Students This Summer

The Food Bank of Manatee is a program of Meals on Wheels PLUS. Image: Shutterstock

The Food Bank of Manatee, a program of Meals on Wheels PLUS, estimates it will distribute a total of 120,000 meals in summer hunger bags to food-insecure Manatee County students this summer. These summer hunger bags contain six kid-friendly entrée items and two snacks. According to Manatee County Schools, more than 60 percent of Manatee County students qualify for the federal Free and Reduced Lunch program, in which students receive breakfast and/or lunch from the school district during the school year. When school is out for the summer, this food lifeline for children in Manatee County disappears. The Food Bank of Manatee is bridging the gap for food-insecure students during the summer by providing these summer hunger bags; a donor has also offered a 1-to-1 community match up to $75,000. To register to volunteer to pack and distribute summer hunger bags, or to donate to the program, click here.