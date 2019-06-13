Construction Completed on Manatee County Headquarters for RSP USA

RSP USA's new Manatee County HQ. Image: Courtesy Photo

J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp., a Venice-based commercial construction company, recently completed work on the new $3 million, 23,437-square-foot Manatee County headquarters for RSP USA, a full-service marketing solutions provider for the real estate industry. Construction began on the new building in August 2018, and RSP USA began moving into the new facility this month. The new headquarters accommodates the company’s growth throughout the U.S. over recent years, and allows for further expansion on site. The ground-up construction included everything from the layout to the interior finishes, including a new truck dock and loading station, a covered front entry and an outdoor seating area. Glass surrounds the building, providing views of natural vegetation and a pond and fountain at the rear of the building.