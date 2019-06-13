Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

Cuarteto Tanguero performs in May. Image: Courtesy Artist Series Concerts

The coming season for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota bears the theme “New Faces, New Stars”—and in this case the new faces happen to include new executive director Marcy Miller, who joined the organization May 1.

Miller, who most recently served as executive director of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, will be responsible for overseeing administration, policies and strategic planning and coordinating fund-raising, development and community relations campaigns. Former managing director John Fischer retired recently. Artistic director Dr. Joseph Holt remains onboard.

New Artist Series Concerts executive director Marcy Miller. Image: Courtesy Artist Series Concerts

Miller says the theme “reflects our renewed mission to focus on presenting and promoting some of the amazing young talent that’s out there.” But in addition to young stars, there will be some familiar favorites in the series' 24th season, including vocalist Jennifer Sheehan and piano master Dick Hyman.

Sheehan, in fact, gets the season rolling on Oct. 5 with “I Know a Place,” music of the “Sensational ‘60s.” She’s followed by flutist Taylor Irelan and pianist Andrea Feitl with “The Romantic Flute” (Oct. 13 and 14); cellist Zlatomir Fung playing two all-Beethoven programs in honor of the composer’s 250th anniversary (Nov. 2 and 3); pianist Matthew Graybil and soprano Michelle Giglio, marking Chopin’s 210th birthday with “Chopin Mini Delights” (Nov. 17 and 18); and the return of Artist Series Concerts National Competition for Piano winner Lin Ye and “Palm Court Treasures,” a musical trip back in time with violinist Daniel Jordan, cellist Natalie Helm and pianist Holt.

Vocal trio Duchess Image: Shervin Lainez

In addition to Sheehan, pops highlights include “Piano Grand IV: The Holiday Edition,” with five Steinway concert grands and five pianists on the Sarasota Opera House stage (Dec. 8); the holiday harmonies of female vocal trio Duchess (Dec. 21 and 22); sopranos Monica Pasquini and Rebecca Shorstein (Jan. 30); the Washington Sax Quartet (Feb. 27); the quartet Russian Renaissance (March 7 and 8); vocal quartet BoyGirlBoyGirl (March 24); a celebration of spring with “Siren Song,” featuring soprano Johanna Fincher, mezzo soprano Robyn Rocklein and pianist Michael Stewart (April12 and 13); the award-winning Cuarteto Tanguero (May 23 and 24); Dick Hyman and the Florida Jazz Masters and the music of the Glenn Miller Big Band.

Pianist Matthew Graybil Image: Kaupo Kikkas

And, returning to classical, double bass phenom Xavier Foley performs Jan. 12; and SooBeen Lee, “Korea’s hottest violin prodigy,” April 4 and 5. In all, 28 performances at venues in Sarasota and Venice will entertain this season. And the popular ‘soiree” and luncheon and dinner concerts return this season as well.

For complete schedule info, visit artistseriesconcerts.org, where online tickets go on sale July 15; you can already purchase season tickets via mail or by calling 306-1202.