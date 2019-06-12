PGT Innovations Opens New Multi-Brand Showroom

PGT employees at work. Image: Courtesy Photo

PGT Innovations, the Venice-based window and door manufacturer, unveiled its new 1,920-square-foot multi-brand showroom in Hialeah during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

Brent Boydston, Sherri Baker, Jeff Jackson, Debbie LaPinska and Bob Keller Image: Courtesy Photo

Housed in the company’s 330,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 3780 W. 104th St. in Hialeah, the showroom features more than 20 products from PGT Innovations’ window and door brands, including CGI, CGI Commercial, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor and Western Window Systems. The manufacturers’ windows, doors, and other accessories are available for clients to view with an authorized dealer partner. Currently, more than 400 employees work at the Hialeah facility.