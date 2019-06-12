Government
Manatee County Court Judge Nominations Sent to Gov. DeSantis
One of the six nominees will take the seat vacated by the Hon. Douglas Henderson.
The 12th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission of Manatee County has unanimously nominated six people for the position of Manatee County Court Judge, a seat that will be vacated by the Hon. Douglas Henderson. The nominees are Heather Doyle, James Fowler, Andrea Johnson, Paul E. Olah Jr., Stephen Mathew Whyte and Kristy Zinna. They come as a result of the commission’s deliberations on June 7, following interviews with several of the applicants, and have been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis.