Holidays
Here's Where to Eat in Sarasota on Father's Day
From carnivore-friendly meals to complimentary beer, these are the best places to celebrate Dad this weekend.
Weekend Special at Rodizio Grill
For the dad who loves grilling, a carnivore-friendly dinner is where it's at. Starting at 12 p.m., Rodizio Grill is pulling out all the stops with a prime rib carving station, unlimited rotisserie grilled meats and garlic baby picanha top sirloin.
Drafts for Dad
Let the Sarasota Modern cover drinks this weekend. Its in-house restaurant Rudolph's is giving two 16-0z. beers to any dad with the purchase of an entree. Make a reservation here.
Beer, Bacon and Brunch at Grove
Grove is serving a $4 bottomless mimosa and Bloody Mary special this Father's Day. Plus, enjoy carved ham, eggs Benedict and brisket bolognese starting at 11 a.m. For those who want to sleep in, dinner starts at 4 p.m. and features three pours of draft beer for $13, as well as dishes like smoked pork belly and banana cream parfait. Reservations can be made at (941) 893-4321.
Father's Day at Boca
Boca Sarasota wants to give its customers a deal on Father's Day weekend. Treat Dad to a New York sirloin steak, and he'll get a complimentary beer. Reservations can be made here.
Father's Day Brunch, New Orleans Style
We may be far from the bayou, but this meal can be your ticket to Louisiana. Treat Dad to Father's Day brunch at Mattison's City Grille. Starting at 11 a.m., enjoy blackened redfish, jambalaya and fresh beignets.
Brunch (or Dinner) at Pier 22
Pier 22 is serving up a chef-created brunch, buffet style, this weekend starting at 11 a.m. From traditional omelet stations to hand-rolled sushi, the menu also offers $4 bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys all day long. If you can't make it brunch, there's a special Father's Day dinner starting at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (941) 748-8087.