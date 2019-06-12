Here's Where to Eat in Sarasota on Father's Day

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Father's Day without crossing city lines Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

For the dad who loves grilling, a carnivore-friendly dinner is where it's at. Starting at 12 p.m., Rodizio Grill is pulling out all the stops with a prime rib carving station, unlimited rotisserie grilled meats and garlic baby picanha top sirloin.

Let the Sarasota Modern cover drinks this weekend. Its in-house restaurant Rudolph's is giving two 16-0z. beers to any dad with the purchase of an entree. Make a reservation here.

Grove is serving a $4 bottomless mimosa and Bloody Mary special this Father's Day. Plus, enjoy carved ham, eggs Benedict and brisket bolognese starting at 11 a.m. For those who want to sleep in, dinner starts at 4 p.m. and features three pours of draft beer for $13, as well as dishes like smoked pork belly and banana cream parfait. Reservations can be made at (941) 893-4321.

Boca Sarasota wants to give its customers a deal on Father's Day weekend. Treat Dad to a New York sirloin steak, and he'll get a complimentary beer. Reservations can be made here.

We may be far from the bayou, but this meal can be your ticket to Louisiana. Treat Dad to Father's Day brunch at Mattison's City Grille. Starting at 11 a.m., enjoy blackened redfish, jambalaya and fresh beignets.

Pier 22 is serving up a chef-created brunch, buffet style, this weekend starting at 11 a.m. From traditional omelet stations to hand-rolled sushi, the menu also offers $4 bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys all day long. If you can't make it brunch, there's a special Father's Day dinner starting at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (941) 748-8087.