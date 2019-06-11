  1. Home & Real Estate
Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

"Watch the weather, wait to water," plus other tips.

By Staff 6/11/2019 at 10:53am

The Southwest Florida Water Management District encourages residents to "watch the weather, wait to water."

Image: Shutterstock

The Southwest Florida Water Management District encourages local residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”  During the months of June, July, August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ of an inch of water every two to three days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off your irrigation system, then turn it back on when needed. 

The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues: 

  • Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
  • Grass blades appear blue-gray.
  • Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it. 

Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:

  • If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
  • Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
  • If you have a rain sensor, make sure it's working properly.
  • Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
  • Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater. 

For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.

Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

06/06/2019 By Staff

