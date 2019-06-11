Downtown Restaurant Element Adds Lunch Service

Seared pork belly with sweet peas, asparagus, tomatoes and a panzella salad in a horseradish vinaigrette Image: Courtesy Bob DeZinno

Element, the Main Street fine dining restaurant that opened in late 2017, began offering lunch service this week. The new menu includes a smattering of salads and sandwiches, plus heartier fare like pork belly and scallop entrées. Chef and partner Nils Tarantik says the new offerings are intended to appeal to businesspeople entertaining "important guests" and looking to impress with the restaurant's "elegant while approachable service." The restaurant is open for lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.