Dick Vitale's V Foundation Receives $1.1 Million Donation

Last month, Mark and Cindy Pentecost, founders of It Works!, and their Pentecost Foundation presented a check for $1.1 million to Dick Vitale and the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The check comes as a result of this year’s Dick Vitale Gala, which raised $4.3 million and was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, last month. The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the foundation has funded more than $225 million in cancer research grants nationwide. It awards 100 percent of all direct cash donations to cancer research and related programs. For more information, visit www.jimmyv.org/vitale.