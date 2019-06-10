Perlman Music Program Suncoast, Inc. Elects John Letourneau as Board President

John Letourneau Image: Courtesy Photo

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast, Inc.’s board of directors has elected John Letourneau as the next president of the board, effective July 1, 2019. Letourneau will replace current board president Fran Lambert; he has served on The Perlman Music Program Suncoast, Inc. board since 2016 and is currently the senior vice president and branch director at RBC Wealth Management in Sarasota. In addition to Letourneau's appointment, Perlman Suncoast also elected four new board members: Carla Cimo Hunter, Marvin Kadesh, Joan E. Krauter, and Seymour Ziegelman, M.D.