Sasha Hausman Named Director of Development for Van Wezel Foundation

Sasha Hausman Image: Courtesy Photo

Sasha Hausman has joined the Van Wezel Foundation as director of development. She brings with her more than 13 years of experience in fundraising, donor cultivation, stewardship, marketing, and public speaking. Most recently, Hausman served as executive director of AdventHealth Zephyrhills and the Dade City Foundation, where she was responsible for the strategic direction and development of two hospital foundations. Previously, she spent 10 years working in development and special events as director of philanthropy at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Hausman received her bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Central Florida and is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).