  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

Historical treasures from around the world are waiting for new homes at Rum Runner's Antiques, Dan Simic's labor of love.

By Olivia Letts 6/10/2019 at 3:18pm

Rum Runner's Antiques founder and owner Dan Simic with the store's collection of mid-century modern pieces, which have become more popular as people turn to the style of furnishings they grew up with

Image: Olivia Letts

Some objects are more than just objects. They can be talismans of memory and history, imbued with emotional energy, dark or light. Antiques collectors know this well, and seek out items that transport them back to a specific time in their own life or a bygone era. According to Dan Simic, the founder and owner of Rum Runner’s Antiques in Nokomis, that emotional pull is what feeds people’s passion for old objects and keeps the antiques industry alive.

Simic, who formerly practiced as a dentist, calls his antiquing a “labor of love” for which he has harbored a deep passion his whole life. A history buff, he has handled old objects since he was 12, when he worked at restoring furniture in Germany, his home country. For Simic, it is not just the acquisition and collection of old items that sparks joy, but the journey. He enjoys researching the background of the objects and learning their stories, which means everything in Rum Runner’s is a carefully curated and verified slice of history.

A collection of nautical-themed items at Rum Runner's

Image: Olivia Letts

Rum Runner's, which Simic opened in 2010, emphasizes the difference between "antique" and "vintage"—"antique" referring to an item that is at least 100 years old,  while "vintage" generally refers to an item at least 50 years old. The shop currently displays items from 17 antiques dealers (Simic one of them), who each rent their own space in the store to display and sell their artifacts.

Some of Simic's coconut cups

Image: Courtesy Dan Simic

Simic also has a personal collection housing some of his favorite treasures. In the past he has collected antique lap desks and old boxes, but he is currently interested in collecting coconut cups, which were popular for centuries in Europe and South America as a fashionable way to drink beverages such as hot chocolate. Antique coconut cups can be elegantly engraved and gilded with silver, and the properties of the coconut shell were often believed to serve as a natural defense against poison.

According to Simic, there are generally two types of people who collect antiques—aesthetically motivated individuals who want to decorate spaces with well-crafted old objects, and those who have simply caught “the bug,” as Simic describes it. The latter are usually people who love history and are interested in the items’ backstories.

Trends in the antiques industry change with the passings of generations. Simic compares it to changes in the vintage car market. Demand for classic cars of the early 20th century has decreased, he says, while demand for the muscle cars of the 1960s and '70s has increased. Why? Members of a new generation of vintage buyers are hoping to evoke positive memories of when they drove those vehicles—or wish they were one of the cool kids who did drive them.

Since every generation of buyers has different tastes, Simic emphasizes that those with a passion for dealing antiques must be willing to adapt. "The human mind is cyclical," he says. Tastes change, and an antiques store is not a museum. The items are not intended to sit in the shop forever.

Rum Runner’s has sold many coveted pieces by the Florida Highwaymen, an iconic group of African-American painters who began selling their landscape paintings along Florida roadsides in the 1950s when they were not allowed to display their work in the stores and galleries of the segregated Jim Crow South.

Simic also sells more arcane items—like an old witch’s box from Salem carved with runes, once used for holding spells, or a rare cannibal skull from Indonesia that “spoke” to a customer. Simic has known Sarasota residents with vast antiques collections filled with precious objects that “can’t be found in a museum,” from old music boxes to gramophones to historically charged World War II memorabilia.

The antiques business reached its peak in the 1980s and '90s, says Simic, but today it is a more difficult enterprise to sustain. Simic would like to see more young people begin to cherish objects from the past. Simic says it is normal for a young person to start out with Ikea furniture, but anyone can learn to appreciate what he calls the “quality and craftsmanship you find in antiques that you can’t replicate with a machine.”

"The warmth of old wood, the smell of it, has to be introduced to the younger generations that did not have the chance to experience it," he says.

Rum Runner’s is located at 106 E. Pocono Trail, Nokomis, in a historic Sarasota home built in the 1920s. It is part of an “antiques village” that includes several businesses. On the third Saturday of select months, local artists host an art market on the property to showcase their work. For more info, call (954) 854-1991 or visit the store's website.

Filed under
history, shopping, Vintage, antiques
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

1:15pm By Hanna Powers

Salad days

Leaf & Lentil Serves Inexpensive Vegetarian Fare in a Cute North Trail Space

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wheels of fortune

New Mexican Food Truck Hits the Streets of Bradenton

06/06/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

See you there

Bar Karaoke, a Wine Tasting and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

06/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

The Niceties Turns Up the Heat at Urbanite Theatre

06/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Around the World in 80 Days is an Exhilarating Ride

06/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Rad Lib

Comedy Pro Bob Dassie Heads to Florida Studio Theatre Improv Festival Next Month

06/07/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 6-12

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

3:18pm By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

1:15pm By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

06/06/2019 By Staff

Architecture

Omeza Relocates to Historic Sarasota School of Architecture Building

06/03/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

3:18pm By Olivia Letts

Development

Neal Communities’ Grand Palm Recognized as One of the 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in U.S.

1:51pm By Staff

New Hires

Perlman Music Program Suncoast, Inc. Elects John Letourneau as Board President

1:41pm By Staff

Scholarships

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards More Than $537,000 in Scholarships

1:07pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Named New Executive Director of We Care Manatee, Inc.

05/31/2019 By Staff

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

1:15pm By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe