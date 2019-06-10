Neal Communities’ Grand Palm Recognized as One of the 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in U.S.

Neal Communities' Grand Palm. Image: Courtesy Photo

Neal Communities has been recognized by Where to Retire Magazine in its annual “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States." The company's Grand Palm, located in Venice, is one of nine master-planned communities in Florida to be recognized this year. Grand Palm offers paired villas starting at $283,900 and single-family homes starting at $299,990. Residents also have access to a fitness pool, resort-style pool with water slides, walking and bicycle trails, dog parks, athletic courts, splash park and playground. A new social club is currently under construction with a resort-style pool, spa, tiki pavilion, sand pit with hammocks, café, pickleball courts and a game room. The community is located 10 minutes from downtown Venice and the Gulf beaches.