Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 9-15

Andrew Lane conducts Sarasota Orchestra's Outdoor Pops Concert. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

May 10-11

Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar and Minnie Riperton are playing the Sarasota Orchestra’s sixth annual Outdoor Pops Concert at Ed Smith Stadium—well, the music of these iconic female singers is, anyway, delivered by Grammy nominee Cassidy Catanzaro, The Voice contestant Katrina Rose and Broadway and jazz vocalist Shayna Steele. Fireworks follow each show.

CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. Image: Courtesy CoolToday Park

May 9

Down in North Port, the nifty new Atlanta Braves spring training park is hosting Summer Movie Nights on the second and fourth Thursday of the month this summer on a giant 80-foot by 40-foot hi-def video display. Up tonight: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Tickets are just $5.

Scene from a past Harvey Milk Festival. Image: Courtesy Harvey Milk Festival

May 9-11

Live music, film, performing and visual artists, speakers and vendors fill the 10th annual Harvey Milk Festival, honoring the legacy of the pioneering activist-politician who championed LGBTQ rights. More than 6,500 are expected to attend. Festival founder Shannon Fortner was a recipient of our Unity Award this winter; you can read about her here.

Kayaking at De Soto National Memorial. Image: Courtesy De Soto National Memorial

May 10-Oct. 27

Join the rangers at De Soto National Memorial for free kayak tours on the Manatee River every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27. Paddlers in every skill level are welcome, and all the equipment you need is supplied. Reservations: (941) 792-0458.

Renesito Avich Image: Courtesy Photo

May 10

The popular tres guitar player brings four fellow Cuban musicians to Fogartyville for a concert in tribute to both Mother’s Day and to Miguel Matamoros, one of the biggest composers from Avich’s hometown of Santiago de Cuba. What’s a tres guitar? You can read about it here.