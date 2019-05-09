Goodwill Renovates, Re-Opens Palmetto Retail Location

Staff at Goodwill's Palm-Ellen location. Image: Courtesy Photo

Goodwill Manasota has updated its Palm-Ellen Goodwill store, located at 1210 10th St. E., Palmetto, and given the location a facelift. The store, formerly a clearance center, re-opened on May 2 as a regular retail operation. Upgrades include new signage, fresh paint, and inline checkout.

Goodwill vice president of operations Donn Githens notes that the renovated and reformulated store will generate more revenue for Goodwill's mission programs, and that three new jobs were created in the process. The Palm-Ellen Goodwill is in a prime location, given the rapid growth north of the Manatee River.

"Our donors and shoppers love the Palm-Ellen store for its convenient donor drive through and all of the treasures they find on the sales floor," says Githens. For more information or to find a listing of Goodwill locations, go to experiencegoodwill.org.